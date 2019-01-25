A pianist who is registered blind says he learned to play the instrument at the age of five by listening and feeling the music.

Matthew Richards from Wolverhampton has had sight difficulties since birth and at the age of 13, lost sight in his right eye and has only limited vision in his left.

The professional piano tuner, who has perfect pitch, recently impressed judges on the Channel 4 programme The Piano and has now brought out an album of his playing.

"Anything is possible, don't let anything stand in your way," Mr Richards said.