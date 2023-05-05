A silversmiths in Birmingham has designed a range of coronation souvenirs which it hopes will boost business.

L J Millington, in the Jewellery Quarter, is making sterling silver gifts featuring the commemorative hallmark, including bottle stoppers, cocktail stirrers and pens.

With traditional silversmithing skills in danger of dying out, staff working on the souvenirs are having to job share.

David Turvey, who has worked for the family-owned company for more than 20 years, said: "It's nice to produce things... that will be treasured in families for many years to come."

Video by Louise Brierley