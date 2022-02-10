Gambler's son 'wouldn't even ask for toys'

A man says his family lost tens of thousands of pounds a year due to his father's gambling.

Dr Kishan Patel, who is based in Wolverhampton, said his father Roy "had almost two different personalities" and he unfortunately remembered him more for his gambling.

The son said he himself started gambling while at medical school, but managed to stop.

As many as 20% of black, Asian and minority ethnic adults experience problems related to gambling, compared with 12% of white adults, according to research carried out by YouGov and the Be Gamble Aware charity.

