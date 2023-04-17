Shopkeepers say they are spending thousands of pounds increasing security amid a surge in shoplifting during the cost-of-living crisis.

One Birmingham pharmacy has even started a "wall of shame" by putting up images of alleged offenders outside the shop.

Whasuf Farooq, of Pak Pharmacy in Saltley, said he was repeatedly targeted by thieves who had stolen thousands of pounds worth of medicines, with some using their children to help.

Recorded shoplifting offences increased by 29% in the West Midlands over the past two years, government figures suggest.