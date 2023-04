Factory worker Vic Sutton is still clocking on for his shifts at an engineering firm aged 90.

Colleagues threw a surprise birthday party for the calibration engineer, from Rugeley, who is still working three days a week.

He celebrated with colleagues at Teepee Electrical in Bloxwich and said he hoped to continue working until he is 100.

Colleagues said he is a "walking, talking, inspiration".

A film by John Bray