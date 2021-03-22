A man who was clinically dead for 45 minutes says he is "forever grateful" to the doctor who saved his life.

Sarbjit Singh, now 42, went into cardiac arrest after contracting Covid-19 in November 2020 and medics worked for 45 minutes to try to resuscitate him, without success.

He was about to be pronounced dead when cardiologist Dr Arijit Singh trialled a pioneering technique using two defibrillators.

Mr Singh's family said it was a miracle he had survived and had been able to celebrate his 40th birthday, as well as the birth of his third child.

Birmingham City Hospital said the treatment was "a last resort" and it was a tribute to the efforts of the team that maintained oxygen to his brain.