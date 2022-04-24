A nine-year-old girl has delivered hundreds of Easter eggs to hospital patients and staff in Birmingham for the fifth year in a row.

Clarissa’s fundraising journey began back in 2018, when she was just four years old.

She wanted to thank staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for saving her grandmother's life after she had two brain aneurysms.

The schoolgirl, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, receives donations of Easter eggs from local businesses and family and friends.