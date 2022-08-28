A converted warehouse staged a community iftar – the breaking of the fast during Ramadan – for nearly 100 people.

The event, which included film and theatre performances, was put on by Soul City Arts in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, to promote friendship and understanding between different communities.

Artist Mohammed Ali, who founded Soul City Arts 15 years ago, teamed up with head chef Munayam Khan from South Asian restaurant Raja Monkey in Hall Green to deliver the dining and theatre experience.

Money raised from the event is supporting victims of the devastating earthquakes across Turkey and Syria earlier this year.

A film by John Bray