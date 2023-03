CCTV footage shows the moment an elderly worshipper was attacked after attending evening prayers at a mosque.

The 73-year-old was kicked in the back on York Road, in the King's Heath area of Birmingham at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said he had fallen during the attack and hit his head on a display board. He remains in hospital.

Officers were recovering CCTV and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.