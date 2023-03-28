The father of a junior doctor who killed herself says a review of her employer is inadequate as he was not contacted to offer evidence.

Junior doctor Vaish Kumar left a suicide note in June 2022 blaming her death on the Queen Elizabeth (QE) hospital, Birmingham, where she worked.

The Bewick review, ordered after BBC Newsnight uncovered "a climate a fear" among staff, found repeated cases of bullying and toxic behaviour at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust.

But Dr Ravi Kumar says he is upset investigators did not contact him about his daughter's death.