Pop group UB40 has visited a school to hear how the band's catalogue is forming part of the curriculum.

About 400 pupils from St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Birmingham, took part in a special assembly focusing on the local band.

Performances included children singing (I Can't Help) Falling in Love with You, an Elvis Presley hit that UB40 covered years later.

The group's discography has been taught as part of the pupils' oracy education.

The band's current line up - Robin Campbell, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Jimmy Brown, and lead singer Matt Doyle - attended.