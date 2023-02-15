A golf professional, faced with costs of thousands of pounds a month, has taken on a second job to fund his passion.

George Taylor, 26, from Solihull, turned professional in March 2022 after a stint in the United States.

With monthly costs for tournament fees, coaching costs, equipment and gym membership adding up, he has turned to tutoring schoolchildren to fund his career.

"Hopefully I'll get to the place where the golf takes over and then I don't need to supplement it," he said.

Shot by Andy Grindley.