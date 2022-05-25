A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts.

Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.

She said she had left it in a car park while she took a trip to London and at first thought it had been involved in an accident when she returned.

The BBC has approached the car park operators for a response after hearing similar stories from other motorists.