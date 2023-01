Jessie has overcome anxiety and low confidence to win a Crufts award.

The 11-year-old from Oldbury, has been named community award winner for her work volunteering with a dog training school.

She is also in the running for a bigger prize when the annual event comes to the NEC in March.

Having had a difficult time at school, she turned to dog training in 2019 with her Cavachon, Woodie, as an outlet to find confidence.