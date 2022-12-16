Soldiers' walk in memory of Babbs Mill Lake boys

Three soldiers have completed a 100-mile march to raise funds in memory of four boys who died after being pulled out of an icy lake near Birmingham.

Sam and Finlay Butler, their cousin Tom Stewart and Jack Johnson fell through the ice at a nature reserve in Kingshurst two weeks before Christmas.

One of the soldiers grew up near to Babbs Mill Lake and, moved by the tragedy, wanted to do something to help.

They set off from their military base in Wiltshire on Sunday, raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.