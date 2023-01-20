The father of a junior doctor who took her own life has spoken of his anger at the hospital where she worked.

Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in a suicide note, the working environment "just broke me".

She died in June, telling paramedics shortly before not to take her to the QE.

In the note, shared by her parents, Ms Kumar said her mental health had declined while working at the hospital.

The trust running the hospital said it needed to learn from her death.

If you have been affected by any of these issues, you can visit the BBC's Action Line, or contact the Samaritans.