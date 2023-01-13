A surgeon referred to the General Medical Council (GMC) when he was accused of shortening the lives of three patients has spoken of the impact it had on his mental health.

John Watkinson later received an apology after investigators closed the case against him and took no action.

His employer University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust stands by its decision to suspend Mr Watkinson and says its referral to the GMC was "appropriately made following a clinical colleague raising significant concerns" about patient care.