A bus driver from West Bromwich has become a singing sensation - thanks to his feel-good music video all about his job.

Ranjit Singh, 59, wanted to show his family in India what he did for a living so he made a film with some of his colleagues at National Express.

Since its release, the clip has amassed thousands of views across social media sites.

"I take great pride in what I do," he said.

The music video, sang in Punjabi, has received a flurry of positive comments.

Mr Singh, who has worked with the firm for 13 years, said: There's a real team spirit and I wanted to do something that celebrated the many different communities we have at our West Bromwich depot."