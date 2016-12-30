A woman who has campaigned against gun crime since her teenage daughter died in a drive-by shooting 20 years ago has pledged to continue her work.

Letisha Shakespeare, 17, and Charlene Ellis, 18, were killed as they stood outside a new year party in Aston, Birmingham, on 2 January 2003.

They were innocent victims of a botched drive-by shooting as rival gangs in the city fought out a turf war.

Letisha's mother, Dr Marcia Shakespeare MBE, said gun crime had not gone away.

"It's horrible when Christmas and this time of year comes and you wait to hear who's been murdered and who's been shot and unfortunately that's what I've heard this year."