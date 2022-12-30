A vicar has turned to TikTok to reach a younger congregation - running virtual services and answering some of the "big questions of life".

David Sims, 35, started his account in the first lockdown for a bit of fun, but says he now has a "TikTok family".

His @TikTok_Vicar profile has more than 10,000 followers, and he encourages people to ask anything they want.

"That 15-30s is kind of a missing gap and that's in lots of churches, but lots of them are on TikTok," he said.