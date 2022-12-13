Officers from West Midlands Police laid flowers near to the scene where three boys died after falling into an icy lake.

The children, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after emergency calls to Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull, on Sunday.

The 10-year-old has been named as Jack Johnson but the identities of the other two boys are yet to be confirmed, as mourners leave tributes near the lake.

Another boy, six, rescued from the water remains in a critical condition.

The police visit on Tuesday afternoon followed a similar mark of respect from West Midlands Fire Service on Monday.