Police bodycam footage captured the moment five men were arrested at gunpoint in a Birmingham street.

Knives, a sledgehammer and a loaded gun were all found in their BMW, with the National Crime Agency saying they were "kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm".

Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were held after NCA Armed Operations Unit officers stopped them in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, on 13 May 2021.

All five admitted a range of offences and were jailed on Thursday.

Brookes, 38 of Dearmont Road, Longbridge and Clark, 32 of Cheverton Road, Northfield, were jailed for a total of seven years.

Davis, 36 of Jubilee Road, Rednal and Feeny, 28 of Roundlea Road, Northfield, were jailed for five years and 11 months, while Meah, 26, from Shepherds Brook Road, Stourbridge, was jailed for six years and four months.