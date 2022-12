A former coach of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who worked with him from the age of seven, says he "kept me on my toes".

Mike Dodds said the Stourbridge-born ex-Birmingham City player had "always been very, very driven" and made him a better coach.

He worked with Bellingham, who had an assist in England's World Cup victory over Senegal on Sunday, for almost 10 years and said he was still in touch with him.