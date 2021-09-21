Warwickshire are hoping to expand a cricket programme that has improved the lives of people with learning and physical disabilities.

Players on the county’s Access team have said it has made a big difference to both their fitness and mental health.

Most of them currently come from the Birmingham area, but the Warwickshire Cricket Board are hoping to set up new satellite clubs.

This week they have been getting encouragement from Alex Jervis, who has won three Ashes series with England's learning disability team.