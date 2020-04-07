Kimberley set up Tots in Need during the Covid lockdown in February 2021, after seeing a need for a baby bank in Walsall, West Midlands.

The 34-year-old mother-of-seven works on a referral basis from midwives and health visitors and has so far helped 300 families.

Increasingly she is helping people who are struggling to make ends meet because of the cost of living crisis.

The donations of baby clothes, nappies, prams and other essentials are stored in three containers, which cost her £500 a month.

Walsall Council has now agreed to step in and fund a building for the community interest company.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley