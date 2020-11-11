Elia, 7, says he has has grown in confidence since joining football training in Birmingham.

Bright Future Association, funded by Children in Need, holds regular sessions for children of all ages, in Balsall Heath.

Ninety five per cent of the children who attend live in poverty and usually have little or no access to sport.

Without the funding from Children in Need, Bright Future said it would not be able to continue the work it does.

