Chloe lost her baby brother Deakin in 2021 after he suffered a seizure and was left brain dead.

The 14-year-old's mental health spiralled as a result.

Chloe, from West Bromwich in the West Midlands, was helped to recover by Farley Park Kids Club, an after school club funded by Children in Need.

And despite everything she has been through she now volunteers there.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, there is help and support available via BBC Action Line.

Produced by Louise Brierley. Filmed by Gary Darfield. Edited by Matt Jinks.