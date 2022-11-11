Jake Jacob: 'You were treated as a nonentity'

A man who came to the UK from Trinidad during Word War Two to join the RAF said post-war Britain was not always the easiest place to be black.

Jake Jacob, 97, helped repair aircraft and met his future wife Mary while learning a new trade following the war.

However, when it came to the wedding, her family refused to attend as he was black.

Seventy four years on, the couple are still together at their home in Knowle, in the West Midlands and Jacob is now her carer.

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, to preserve veterans' accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

If you have a story to share, or know someone who does, please click here to tell us a little bit more or use one of the methods below.

Do you or someone you know have memories of World War Two? Please share these experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways: