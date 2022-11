A Black Country church has a cascade of plastic poppies to mark the Remembrance period.

The flowers have been created by people living with a disability.

People who attend Queens Cross Network in Dudley have spent several months transforming plastic bottles into the poppies, some of which are on show outside Holy Trinity Church in Amblecote, Stourbridge.

The group has made more than 2,000 of the symbolic flowers.

Video journalist: John Bray