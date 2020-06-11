BBC Young Reporter Jaipal wanted to share her family's happy surrogacy journey to try to dispel any negativity surrounding the issue.

The 16-year-old Wolverhampton Grammar School student interviewed her aunt after the arrival of cousin Kartaar earlier this year.

She also spoke to Kartaar's surrogate mother and Britain's first surrogate Kim Cotton, who runs a surrogate agency.

Jaipal described her cousin as an "absolute miracle" and she wanted to dispel any negativity surrounding surrogacy.

BBC Young Reporter works with schools, colleges and youth groups across the UK to provide 11-18 year olds the opportunity to tell their own stories, develop media skills and find out about careers in the broadcasting industry.