Fears have been growing among people at a community centre over the cost of living crisis, according to the woman who runs it.

The Stratton Street Community Centre, in Wolverhampton, helps residents by hosting a social supermarket, as well as providing a space for get-togethers and expert advice sessions.

But Gail Reynolds, who runs it, said there had been a "real sense people are going without" in the current climate.

"We see real anxieties around how people are going to cope and fear around what the future holds," she said.