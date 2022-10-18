The links between two women of colour and Queen Victoria are being showcased in a new play.

She's Royal tells the story of Sarah Forbes Bonetta and Sophia Duleep Singh and how they became goddaughters to the monarch.

"This is not a story just about and for women of colour, this is a story for everyone," director Lorna Laidlaw said.

The play will get its premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday and Wednesday and will also be on at Wolverhampton Grand on 1 November.