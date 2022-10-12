Footage of armed officers smashing gun plot

Footage shows the moment two members of a criminal gang were arrested by armed officers while driving a van near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

Christopher Watson and Shaun Williams, along with Perhys Neale, have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons.

The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Williams.

The guns were passed to Watson, 31, also from Birmingham, who himself had bought one blank pistol.

The three were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting firearms offences on 8 June.

The full story can be read here.