People are being urged to avoid accidental fires if they look for alternative ways to heat and light their homes during the cost-of-living crisis.

Footage of a fire caused by two small candles in Erdington, Birmingham, has been released by West Midlands Fire Service.

The blaze was recorded by a home security camera after the tealights were lit and set fire to nearby items in the property.

With energy costs rising this winter, the service said it was worried people would compromise their safety.

"Try and source alternatives such as electrical candles or battery torches," Matt Ling, from the fire service, advised.