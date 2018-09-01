Paralympian swimmer turned Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Simmonds says her heart has been touched by the public's support.

She says messages in the street have meant "so, so much" as she goes on a journey not just with her dance partner but the "dwarfism community, disability community, or anyone different".

Nikita Kuzmin, with whom the West Midlands sports star performs on BBC One, says their dancing is challenging the concept of normal, and "normality's whatever we make it".

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 18:30 BST on Saturday on BBC One and on iPlayer.