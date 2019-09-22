Peaky Blinders creator exploring new TV series

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight says he will look at launching possible new stories related to the series.

Mr Knight was speaking ahead of Tuesday's premiere of a new dance production, The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Asked by BBC Midlands Today if there were further plans over Peaky Blinders, Mr Knight said he thought after a film, he would look at stories into the 1950s and then hand over writing and creating a potential TV series to others.

"If there is an appetite for the world, it will continue," he added.