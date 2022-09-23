Birmingham Pride, one of the country’s biggest LGBTQ+ festivals, turns 25 this year.

Since it began in 1997, many LGBTQ+ rights have been won through protest including equal marriage and adoption and the equalisation of the age of consent.

The theme of this year’s festival is “25 years of Pride and protest”.

BBC Midlands Today has spoken to three members of Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ community about the importance of Pride and what it means to them.