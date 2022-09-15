Many people grieving for the Queen have seen her as if part of their own family, a bereavement counsellor said.

The monarch's death has seen an outpouring of national grief, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to have visited her lying-in-state.

Sue Gill, from Cruse Bereavement Support in Birmingham, said it had brought back memories for many people of losing their own loved ones.

"She seems to have touched the lives of everybody and everybody's just taken her to their heart," she said.