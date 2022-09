A mechanic has remembered the moments when he came to the Queen's rescue during a visit to the Midlands in 1977.

Fred Budd, from Wolverhampton, was in his garage when a call came in to say the monarch's Rolls-Royce had broken down.

After repairing the vehicle, he received a letter of thanks which said "we are all most grateful for the help given".

"I shall treasure it, it will always be with me," Mr Budd said.