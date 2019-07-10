A new theatre production in Birmingham is attempting to "demystify the act of Muslim prayer" - with ambitions for it to be taken around the world.

Waswasa - Whispers in Prayer - brings together art, music and movement to celebrate Muslim communities across the city.

Created by Mohammed Ali MBE, the artistic director of Birmingham's Soul City Arts, the performance also includes hundreds of bespoke prayer mats that were created by members of the public as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Audiences can see the show at the Birmingham Hippodrome until 3 September. Mr Ali then plans to take it on a worldwide tour, beginning in Melbourne, Australia.

A film by John Bray