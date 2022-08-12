Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council, said he believed the successful hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games would make the city a strong candidate to host Eurovision in 2023.

Guy Dunstan, managing director of arenas for the NEC Group, agreed and said he was relieved to see Birmingham included in the shortlist of seven UK cities.

He believes the bid is about more than the Resorts World Arena, which his organisation operates, and that the whole city will play a role, if the bid is successful.