Birmingham is playing host to visitors from around the world for the Commonwealth Games and appears to be basking in the glow of compliments.

Tourism bosses now hope to capitalise on the largely positive reaction to Birmingham as it's showcased across the globe to a TV audience of millions.

"I think we've broken all the records that we'd set ourselves for this," said Neil Rami, West Midlands Growth Company Chief Executive.

"You've got to remember that the visitor economy is worth something like £13bn to this region and it was hit very hard during Covid.

"So we had planned to get back to those sort of levels. But I think we'll exceed them, not just this summer, but over the next few years ahead."

Film editor: John Bray

Reporter: Ben Sidwell