BBC Birmingham has announced it will move into new premises built at the former Typhoo Tea factory in the city.

The broadcast centre in Digbeth is expected to be ready for staff by 2026.

The building opened 100 years earlier and operated as a tea factory into the 1980s.

Five years ago, graffiti from Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One, which was shot in the city, was visible in the basement.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the move would "give our teams the best facilities and technology to serve audiences for decades to come".

The cost has not been revealed but is less than staying at BBC Birmingham's current home at The Mailbox.