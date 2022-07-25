BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson has carried the Queen's Baton in his home town.

After a relay that has seen it pass across multiple nations, the baton is in the West Midlands where it is making its way to Birmingham, host city of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

On Monday, the baton - which symbolises the spirit of the sporting event - went to a Games' venue, Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick, just a few yards from where the presenter grew up.

Watched by his family, he joined more than 100 baton-bearers as the countdown to the Games continued.

After the competition, the venue will become a building site once again as contractors return to remove 5,000 seats and a warm-up pool to replace them with several gyms and football pitches. It is set to be opened to the public in 2023.

The Commonwealth Games begin on 28 July.

