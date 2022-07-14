A Birmingham man who won silver at the Commonwealth Games has been reflecting on his achievement 60 years ago as the city prepares to host the 2022 Games in two weeks.

Barry Jackson was part of England's 4x440yds relay team in Perth, Australia, for the 1962 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

Mr Jackson, who now has multiple sclerosis, started running as a teenager in his local school team in Ward End.

He said hosting the latest Games was "something special" for Birmingham.