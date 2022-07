The mother of a black teenager fatally stabbed by a white boy says the trial of his killers was "unfair".

Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Birmingham last year. A 15-year-old was convicted of manslaughter but not his murder.

Joan Morris says if the roles were reversed her son "would have gone down for murder".

She is calling for guidance to be changed to ensure black jurors at trials where victims are black.