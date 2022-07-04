Hundreds of primary schoolchildren had the opportunity to try Commonwealth Games sports as part of a legacy to create healthier lifestyles across Birmingham.

Volleyball, rugby, basketball and squash were all on offer in Edgbaston.

Commonwealth and Olympic boxing champion Galal Yafai was among those attending and hoping to inspire the youngsters.

The Games, set to open in Birmingham on 28 July, hope to engaging at least one million young people and children through the Bring the Power programme.