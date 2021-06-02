The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder.

Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021.

CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by three white teenagers while racial slurs were shouted at him. The court was told Dea-John had ben "hunted down".

A 15-year-old boy was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter. Two other teenagers and George Khan, 39 and Michael Shields, 36, were acquitted of murder.