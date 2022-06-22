A family says taking part in regular exercise has helped transform their lifestyles since lockdown.

The Witheys from Sandwell in the West Midlands stepped up their weekly exercise routine so they combine an hour on the badminton courts with football, a swimming class and walking their dog.

They are among a growing number of families in the local authority area seeking out physical exercise, making a real difference to wider public health.

For the first time in years, the six towns that make up Sandwell no longer have the least active children in the Midlands.