A family from Solihull have been sent back in time to fast-forward through 50 years of British Asian history for a new BBC Two programme.

Vishal and Manisha Sharma along with daughter Alisha and son Akash were transported to a home in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, to experience how some of their relatives may have lived in the city.

They took on the jobs of their predecessors, lived where they lived and looked at the lives of South Asian families who settled in Britain from the 1950s onwards.

Back in Time for Birmingham can be seen on Mondays on BBC Two at 20:00 BST and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.